SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

