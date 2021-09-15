SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Position Lessened by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPX by 15.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 375.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPX by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

