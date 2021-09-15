Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) Trading Up 131,328.6%

Spirits Cap Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) was up 131,328.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $960.00 and last traded at $920.00. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52.

About Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD)

Spirits Cap Corp. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as Capital Beverage Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

