Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,340 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

