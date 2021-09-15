SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $749.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

