Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

9/7/2021 – Southern States Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Southern States Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Southern States Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Southern States Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

