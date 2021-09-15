South State Corp Sells 923 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

South State Corp lessened its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 515,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period.

KBE opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

