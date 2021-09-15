South State Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

South State Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

