SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $2,768,500.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18.

On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00.

Shares of SEDG opened at $272.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

