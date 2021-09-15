Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%.
Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
