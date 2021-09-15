Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCGLY. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

