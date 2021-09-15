Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives €26.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.60 ($31.29).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EPA GLE traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.75 ($31.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.59. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.