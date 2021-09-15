Smith Moore & CO. Sells 599 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

GIS opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

