Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 1,548 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

MRK opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

