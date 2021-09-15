Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Down 72.2% in August

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Slam stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Slam has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

