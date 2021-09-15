Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,584 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

