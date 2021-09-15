Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,186 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Square were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square stock opened at $247.05 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.31 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.71, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

