Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,837 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

SYK stock opened at $275.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

