Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $244.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.