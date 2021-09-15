Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

