Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,500 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Shares of JLL opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

