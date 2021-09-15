Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.51 million and a PE ratio of -56.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

