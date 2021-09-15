Short Interest in Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Drops By 70.1%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZLDAF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Zelira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

