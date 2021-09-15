Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Expands By 916.7%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 916.7% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen stock opened at 23.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 24.00. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 14.40 and a 52-week high of 29.85.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.