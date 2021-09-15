Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Decreases By 91.9%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CDC stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.