Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Rises By 238.5%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the August 15th total of 205,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Spok has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
