Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Increases By 232.7%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Seven & i stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,675. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

