Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 80.9%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,595,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after buying an additional 214,655 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 222.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 48,762 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 19,171.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 26,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

