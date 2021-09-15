Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Rises By 282.3%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 282.3% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MJNE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 64,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Get MJ alerts:

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. MJ had a return on equity of 137.87% and a net margin of 525.43%.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.