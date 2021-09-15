Short Interest in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Expands By 558.2%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 558.2% from the August 15th total of 180,800 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

