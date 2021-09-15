Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Expands By 263.7%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 263.7% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIA remained flat at $$8.15 on Wednesday. 28,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

