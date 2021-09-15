Short Interest in InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Drops By 73.9%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,341,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InCapta stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 166,606,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,133,813. InCapta has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

InCapta Company Profile

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

