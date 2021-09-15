Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Rises By 241.2%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 24,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

