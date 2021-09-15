Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Increases By 1,190.0%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,190.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

