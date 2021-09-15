Short Interest in EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Drops By 88.9%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVAHF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 163,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. EGF Theramed Health has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

