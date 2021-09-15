Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Expands By 266.7%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Covestro has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

