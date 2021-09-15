Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 93.1%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 787,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,869,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

