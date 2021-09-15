Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 93.1%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 787,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,869,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.