Short Interest in Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Expands By 450.1%

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,400 shares, a growth of 450.1% from the August 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Andover Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Andover Mining

Andover Mining Corp. is a precious and base metal exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper exploration at the SUN District and Smucker District, located in the Ambler Mineral Belt, Northwest, Alaska.

