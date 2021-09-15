Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Rises By 281.2%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,700 shares, an increase of 281.2% from the August 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 1,338,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,020,882.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,460.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,490,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,539.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

