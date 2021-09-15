Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rises By 4,900.0%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AHEXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.