Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

