Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) rose 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 22,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,761,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 110.20.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $364,280,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $221,369,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $173,126,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $166,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

