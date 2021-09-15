ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $426,489.31 and approximately $371.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00149678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00812189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046714 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

