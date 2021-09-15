SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Donaldson by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Donaldson by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. 4,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.