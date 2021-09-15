Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $139.17

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.17 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 135.60 ($1.77). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 5,013,381 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Serco Group Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

