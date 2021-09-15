Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells $515,286.15 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ye Jane Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ye Jane Li sold 100 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $7,600.00.

SMTC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. 404,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,916. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $27,197,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

