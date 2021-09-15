Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells $515,286.15 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ye Jane Li also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Ye Jane Li sold 100 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $7,600.00.
SMTC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. 404,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,916. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $27,197,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
