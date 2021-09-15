SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 11.3%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) traded down 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.77. 4,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

