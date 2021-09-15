Sei Investments Co. Purchases 21,137 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 36.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

