Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Glaukos worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Glaukos by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

