Sei Investments Co. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

