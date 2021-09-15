Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

